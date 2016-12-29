City officials, NYPD and FBI to discuss security preparations for NYE celebration at Times Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – An estimated one million people are expected to gather in Times Square when the ball drops to ring in the new year, but in wake of recent terror attacks abroad, there will be an army of law enforcement to try and keep people safe.

Arguably the biggest celebration in the world to welcome in the new year is in Times Square. The NYPD, FBI, and Mayor de Blasio are expected to outline their plan to beef up security Thursday morning.

There are heightened new fears after the recent terror attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany that killed 12 and injured dozens. The NYPD is ramping up security throughout the city, where barricades and cops in tactical gears armed with rifles are in public view.

Last week, the NYPD, FBI, and Homeland Security released a joint security bulletin. Of biggest concern – lone wolf attackers and home grown terrorists.

Law enforcement is making it clear there is no specific, credible threat against the 2017 Times Square celebrations but they're not taking any chances. It's a tradition that turns out to be the biggest party – attracting over a million revelers. This year's ball is covered in 26,000 Waterford Crystals and its illuminated by thousands of LED lights.

Plainclothes officers will be deployed throughout the event. Other security measures – trash cans will be removed from certain streets and some manhole covers will be sealed shut.