Choosing NY Eve champaign, from the surprisingly affordable to luxury brands

Champagne is expensive, but bubbly doesn't have to be. From surprisingly affordable to luxury brands, Lorena Ascencios Wine Buyer, from Astor Wines and Spirits is here to recommend the perfect sparkling wine to fit any budget. Plus, she’s got an easy and delicious Champagne punch recipe that will add a splash of color to your New Year’s Eve party.

Champagne Punch Recipe:

4 bottles of very cold Mia Prosecco

4 ounces of cranberry liqueur

Garnish of a fresh orange slice

