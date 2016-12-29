Bronx man uses stolen ID of fallen state trooper to buy washing machine

ALBANY, N.Y. — Authorities say a 31-year-old New York City man stole the identity of a state trooper killed in the line of duty and used it to purchase a washing machine on the day of the lawman’s funeral.

State police say their investigation began shortly after Trooper Timothy Pratt was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 26 in front of the trooper barracks in Wilton.

Officials say on Oct. 31, the day of Pratt’s funeral, Steven Calderon of the Bronx used Pratt’s personal information to obtain a $5,000 line of credit and bought a washing machine at a downstate Home Depot. Workers at another Home Depot became suspicious when he attempted to buy more goods and contacted Pratt’s daughter after the funeral.

Calderon is being held in the Saratoga County jail. His public defender couldn’t be reached for comment.