3 at Long Island nursing home arrested in patient’s death

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Two nurses and a nurse aide at a Long Island nursing home have been arrested in the death of an 81-year-old patient.

State prosecutors say the three failed to respond to alarms indicating that a patient had become disconnected from a ventilator at A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in Uniondale. They said they heard the alarm on Dec. 20, 2015, but waited nine minutes to respond.

The registered nurses, Sijimole Regi, of Smithtown, and Annieamma Augustine, of West Hempstead, and the nurse aid, Martine Morland, of Freeport, were arrested Wednesday.

Newsday reports the three pleaded not guilty to charges of endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person or an incompetent or physically disabled person and willful violation of health laws.

Information on their attorneys wasn’t immediately available.