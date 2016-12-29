2 men hurt in shooting near Queens hospital

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – Two men were hospitalized after being shot near a Queens hospital Thursday morning, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and 79th Street, a block away from Elmhurst General Hospital around 4 a.m.

One of the victims was hurt in the leg and another was struck in the foot, police said. They were taken to Elmhurst Hosptial where they are expected to survive.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.

The investigation is ongoing.