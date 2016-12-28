‘You don’t deserve to have a son’: Mother kills herself, baby after posting suicide note on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ROCK, Penn. —Police believe a Pennsylvania woman posted a suicide note online telling her husband, "You don't deserve to have a son," shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself.

Sheri Shermeyer, 40, and her son were found inside their home Monday afternoon after police were alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.

A portion of the post reads:

"I'm confused, just torn down, hardly ever go out in public anymore, don't socialize with people, I've become a hermit. I feel that the ONLY thing I have to live for is this little guy asleep in my arms right now, John. He is the only reason why I haven't blown my head off right now. And even now, all I can think about is leaving this world. Putting a gun in my mouth and leaving. Which is what is going to happen."

It continues:

"You will never see your son again. You don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on? You are a nasty man...you can have the single life back."

Pennsylvania State Police found Shermeyer inside her home, in bed with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police said they found her son intentionally suffocated.

It was the day after Christmas when Shermeyer posted her public goodbye on social media in which she threatened to shoot herself.

A neighbor said he was shocked to hear the news, saying, "you never really know what people are going through."

"I saw them outside during the summer and late fall, playing and having a good time," Jason Lanius said.

"She was always really happy, it seemed like. I wouldn't have known that there was anything going on, so just to know that behind closed doors, things were that rough."

Suicide prevention experts advise that if it appears a friend or family member is considering suicide, talk with them.

They say it may be a difficult subject to bring up, but talking about their thoughts and feelings may save a life.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has tips on what to do if you see a suicidal post on a social media site.

It notes that any posts that mention wanting to die, having no reason to live, or increased drug or alcohol usage are posts that should be reported.