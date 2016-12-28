Winter weather advisory issued for parts of NY as rain and snow move in for Thursday

NEW YORK – After an unusually warm start to the week, the weather snapped back into winter on Wednesday and advisories are in effect as rain and snow move toward the tri-state.

A winter weather advisory has been issued starting at 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday for Orange and Putnam counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Wet snow will fall in the morning, accumulating between 2 and 4 inches, then transition into rain by the afternoon as the mercury gradually rises, the agency said. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s with southeast winds up to 10 mph.

The storm will arrive for the morning rush and travel conditions are expected to be treacherous during that time. Drivers are urged to go slowly and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.

Meanwhile, a hazardous weather outlook applies to the five boroughs, Long Island, the northern suburbs, northeast New Jersey southern Connecticut, the NWS said.

Those areas will get soaked on Thursday as the storm arrives in the form of heavy rain. As much as 3/4 of an inch of rain is possible before the precipitation tapers off late in the day. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

The chance of showers will linger into Friday morning, when the temperature will be in the 40s but it will feel much colder as guty wind pushes wind chills into the 30s and 20s in some areas.

Don’t be surprised to see a scattered snow shower on Friday as colder air moves in, but no accumulations are expected.

New Year’s Eve is forecast to be mostly sunny during the day with a high of 39 degrees, but there’s a chance of rain before 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day on Sunday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

PIX11 News’ Andrew Cruz contributed to this report.