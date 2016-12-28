The full list: Notable celebrity deaths in 2016

NEW YORK — From music icons to beloved actors and unforgettable figures, 2016 was a year of great loss.

In January, British artist David Bowie died at age 69 after battling cancer. He was one of the first notable celebrities to pass away this year, but certainly not the last.

By December, more than 100 celebrities had died, the latest as of Wednesday being “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher. Fisher suffered a cardiac episode while on a flight to Los Angeles and died days later.

In fact, twice as many notable people died in the first three months of 2016 compared to that same period in 2015, BBC reported. These celebrity deaths struck deep chords because many were icons who influenced millions of lives through their music, art and beliefs.

These are the notable celebrities who died in 2016, according to Legacy.com and CNN:

Other notable public figures who died in 2016 include: