SoHo pizzeria to honor Carrie Fisher by giving out free slices – if you dress up in Star Wars attire

SOHO, Manhattan – A local pizzeria is offering free slices to Star Wars fans mourning over the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress who famously played Princess Leia on the movie series.

The cheesy freebies are happening at Champion Pizza located at 17 Cleveland Place, starting at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. There is one condition, only fans dressed in Star Wars attire will get the pizza.

The owner of the pizzeria, Hakki Akdeniz, is a lifelong fan of Star Wars and will have his own staff dressed in costumes as well. They expect to give out more than 10,000 slices in the next 48 hours to devoted fans.

Fisher died Tuesday at the age 60. She had been in the hospital since falling ill Friday on a flight to Los Angeles.