Most popular baby names in NYC announced by health department

NEW YORK — The most popular baby names in the city are in, including lists designated by race and ethnicity, and in keeping with tradition, parents were often inspired by celebrities, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Wednesday was a rough day of the Sophias of the city, as the Health Department revealed the female name that held the No. 1 spot three years in a row had been surpassed by Olivia.

Although the data only offers insight into 2015, and national baby-name data released earlier this month covers 2016, the change shows NYC is slightly out of step with national standards, as Sophia reigned supreme and Olivia only reached No. 3.

And Ethan — No. 6 nationally — once again kept his No. 1 spot in NYC.

Birth certificate records show 773 Ethans and 595 Olivias were born that year.

The top 10 names locally include:

Nine of the 10 names remained in the lists’ top spots from 2014, with Alexander and Sophia’s less common but still wildly popular spelling — Sofia — dropping off.

Both were replaced by Dylan and Madison, respectively.

Ties in the list, of which there are two in each, are rare in citywide rankings, the Health Department said.

When relisted by race and ethnicity, the most popular names are:

Star power

While many of the celebrity names noted by the Health Department aren’t represented in the top spots, big draws among females included Ariana, No. 24; Kylie, No. 43; Aaliyah No. 44; and Serena, No. 114. And for males, Justin, No. 39; Leonardo, No. 89; and Stephen, No. 147.

For movies, new and old characters continue to stake a claim.

Pixar’s “Inside Out” may be represented with choices such as Riley, No. 39 for girls, No. 152 for boys; and Joy, No. 123 for girls.

Characters from Marvel’s blockbuster hit “The Avengers” could be the influence for a slew of names: Anthony, No. 22 and Tony, No. 167 from Iron Man; Steven, No. 75, from Captain America; and Bruce, No. 156, from the Hulk.

And the “Star Wars” franchise continues its decades-long influence, with top names including Luke, No. 62; Leia, No. 136; and Finn, No. 141.

Nationally, names from the hit TV horror show “The Walking Dead,” including Tyrese, Hershel and Carol, gained popularity in 2016 over the year prior.

Parents are also still playing the hits, and choosing names that made the list back in 1898 — the first year baby name records are available.

Those classics include Mary, No. 124; Catherine, No. 83; and Margaret, No. 106 for females; and for males, John, No. 35; William, No. 20; and Charles, No. 54.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, as few as 10 parents chose to name their daughters Damaris, Eunice, and Shirin, and sons Dimitri, and Immanuel, and Ousmane.

Name popularity lists are compiled from birth certificates and other data, according to the Health Department. For more information, click here.

Expecting parents can find resources, such as paperwork relating to delivery, by clicking here, and information on free or low-cost assistance here.