Man starts GoFundMe page to ‘protect Betty White from 2016’

SPARTANSBURG, S.C. – 2016 has been a rough year in celebrity deaths. As year comes to an end, a South Carolina man is hoping to keep the legendary Betty White safe until the new year.

Demetrios Hrysikos set up the GoFundMe page on Tuesday afternoon and has already raised more than $1,200, PIX11’s sister station FOX31 reports. He’s hoping to raise $2,000.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017,” Hrysikos wrote on the page.

Hrysikos says that if the 94-year-old doesn’t want his protection, he will donate the money to a local theater to “help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left us this year.”

White’s fans have taken to social media over recent days wanting to make sure she’s safe from 2016. White turns 91 on January 17.

Y'all, we gotta find Betty White and put her in a secure storage facility with 24/7 maximum protection security. 2016 will NOT take her too. pic.twitter.com/h45tHsL44d — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) December 27, 2016

Dear 2016,

Don't touch Betty White, don't look at Betty White, don't even breathe on her wrong

Sincerely,

Literally everyone — 🎄M🎅 (@MuirbucksCoffee) December 27, 2016