Man, 71, tied up, robbed of $10 and debit card in NJ home: police

BERGENFIELD, N.J. — A man was attacked, tied up, and robbed of $10 and a debit card at his home in Bergenfield late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 71-year-old man told police he was walking to his bedroom in his home on Sunset Place just after 3 p.m. when he saw the alleged thief walking down the stairs.

The thief struck the man with an object, tied his hands together and stole $10 and a debit card before fleeing the home, police said.

The man was taken to the local hospital and treated for a gash on his head.

Police are still looking for the thief. They said the incident may have been an interrupted burglary.