Long Island venue prepares to saber bottles of Champagne for New Year’s Eve

Looking for a party trick to rock your New Years Eve? Instead of popping the bubbly and letting the cork fly, grab a sword and saber that bottle of Champagne!

Butch Yamali of The Coral House in Baldwin, Long Island goes through about 1,000 bottles, serving 2,750 guests on New Year's Eve. He and his beverage team fell in love with the idea after seeing it online. They researched techniques and spent hours sharpening their skills, investing in $400 sabers from Italy to get the perfect cut.

The party trick is a crowd pleaser each year. Yamali cautioned you need the right knife and need to make sure you keep your fingers clear of the neck!