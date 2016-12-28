Here’s how to celebrate ‘Good Riddance Day’ in Times Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — It's time to say "good riddance" to the bad memories from 2016 with the new year just days away.

Good Riddance Day allows New Yorkers to destroy anything they want to forget.

The event in Times Square, hosted by Shred-it, welcomes any item that should be left behind to "pave the way for new memories in 2017."

A mobile shredding truck will be parked on Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets on Wednesday between noon to 1 p.m.

The items that will be shredded will be recycled, Shred-it wrote.

Good Riddance Day was inspired by a Latin American tradition where people stuff dolls with objects "representing bad memories" and set them on fire, according to Shred-it website.

You can also see what people decided to destroy, from photos to phone bills to unwanted gifts, on social media with the hashtag #GoodRiddanceDay.