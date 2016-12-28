Family of 2-year-old New Jersey boy who needs eye surgery reaches out to PIX11 for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two-year-old Sneyder Nunez-Meija usually has a beautiful smile, but he isn't smiling lately.

He's very uncomfortable, says his mother.

"He needs care right now," said Fai Meija, said in Spanish, inside her Union City home.

Sneyder severely injured his left eye back in June, in a terrible accident at home.

Ever since, his family has struggled to get him medical care.

"We really need answers. The system is broken for people who are poor," said Meijia, nearly in tears.

PIX11 News reached out to several pediatric eye doctors in the area.

Sneyder met with an eye doctor Wednesday, and his family hopes to finally get the surgery he so desperately needs.

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

