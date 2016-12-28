Cellphone signal clue gives hope in finding missing NJ grandmother, great-granddaughter

NEW JERSEY — Police are hoping a new cellphone signal will help them locate the New Jersey grandmother and great-granddaughter who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Barbara Briley, 71, of Mays Landing, was on a holiday trip to North Carolina with her great-granddaughter La’Myra Briley, 5, when they went missing in Virginia.

Briley was driving a silver Toyota RAV4 with a New Jersey license plate C80-ELS.

Briley last checked in with family members Saturday around 5:30 p.m. at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, NJ.com reported. She stopped for directions.

On Tuesday, authorities in Virginia searched the Petersburg area where a signal from Briley’s cellphone came through, part of the route she would have driven along.

“People don’t just vanish like that. This is day three. Something’s wrong,” Tonya Floyd, Barbara Briley’s daughter, said.

Family members spent Tuesday retracing the roads Briley would have driven on. Virginia State police have checked nearby hotels, rest areas and weigh stations that Briley and her great-granddaughter may have passed through, according to NJ.com.

Briley have driven to North Carolina to visit relatives without incident, family members said. She has no known medical issues either.