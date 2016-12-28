Armed man sexually assaulted woman after driving her, police say

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Authorities say an armed man coherced a woman into his car and sexually assaulted her early Tuesday.

The victim, 21, was approached on Terminal Road by a man armed with a handgun around 4 a.m., according to police. She was driven to an unknown location and then attacked, police said.

The individual fled after the attack. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not offer a description of the culprit.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the crime to call Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.