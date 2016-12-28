8-year-old transgender boy banned from Cub Scout pack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Boy Scouts of America banned an 8-year-old boy because he is transgender, his family says.

Joe Maldonado, who was born female and named Jody by his parents, now identifies as a boy, according to WCBS.

Like many parents, mother Kristie Maldonado signed up her son for the Cub Scouts in New Jersey. She says she made it clear that he was transgender when she signed him up.

A month later, Kristie received a call from the Northern New Jersey Council of Boy Scouts' head counsel saying Joe could no longer be a part of the organization.

“It made me mad," he said, according to North Jersey.com. “I had a sad face, but I wasn’t crying. I’m way more angry than sad. My identity is a boy. If I was them, I would let every person in the world go in. It’s right to do.”

For several years, the Boy Scouts of America faced controversy surrounding a ban on gay scouts and leaders. They lifted the ban on gay leaders in 2015. The ban on gay scouts was lifted in 2013.

But a statement by organization spokesperson Effie Delimarkos says transgender children are a completely different issue.

“No youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation,” she said. “Gender identity isn’t related to sexual orientation.”

For Joe, it's just about being able to spend time with his friends.