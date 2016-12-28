56th Street outside Trump Tower partially reopens to crosstown traffic

MANHATTAN – Mayor de Blasio has partially reopened 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues to improve vehicle congestion in the area outside Trump Tower, starting early Wednesday morning.

This comes after several weeks of closure following the election victory of President elect Donald Trump.

“The safety of New Yorkers and of the President Elect are our top concern,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “The changes we are implementing will maintain that security, while allowing for more movement in the area and addressing concerns raised by surrounding businesses.”

The NYPD will relocate their mobile command post from the southwest corner of 56th street to the northwest corner of 56th street, allowing for the opening of the south side of 56th street to one-lane thru traffic. The new position of the command post will allow it to act as traffic deterrent to keep vehicular threats at bay.

The change – implemented in coordination with SBS, the NYPD and Secret Service – will also allow for easier access to deliveries for businesses within the security perimeter, all while maintaining the safety and security of Trump Tower.