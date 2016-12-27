‘All clear’ given after suspicious package that spurred Trump Tower evacuation turns out to be bag of toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- The NYPD has given the all clear after Trump Tower was partially evacuated due to a suspicious package on Tuesday.

The "suspicious package" turned out to be a bag filled with children's toys, according to NYPD Detective Hubert Reyes.

Video shows crowds of people fleeing the lobby of the building in midtown on Fifth Avenue just before 5 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump was in Florida at the time and has not released a statement on the evacuation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Out of an abundance of caution, NYPD Bomb Squad is responding to a suspicious package in the lobby of Trump Tower. Updates to follow — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) December 27, 2016