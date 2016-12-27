Tips for a hit New Year’s celebration

With Christmas behind us, it’s time to look forward to New Year’s celebrations.

If you plan on ushering in 2017 by entertaining friends this weekend, trendsetter and style maven, Nicole Young helps us get our New Year off to a stylish start.

Decor

Tip: Mix monochromatic and metallic for instant elegance

Appetizer

Tip: Decide on a Ddecadent appetizer for everyone

Truffle Mushroom Custard

3-4 Tbsp melted coconut oil

12 ounces silken tofu, room temperature

1/2 tsp truffle salt

1/4 cup sauteed mushrooms (room temperature)

salt & pepper to taste

fresh chopped parsley for garnish

1. Add the tofu, mushrooms, seasonings and melted coconut oil to a blender. Blend on low until smooth.

2. Pour mixture into a jar or directly into serving cups.

4. Place in the fridge until fully chilled, at least an hour for the richest texture. For a softer, more melted texture you can serve only slightly chilled. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Cocktails

Tip: Work wine into your cocktails

Berry Cola Sparkler

2 parts chilled Banfi Rosa Regale

1 Part Q Kola

Fresh berry for garnish

Add Sparkling wine and Dry cola to glass, stir lightly. Garnish with fresh berry

Green & White Spritzer

2 parts chilled Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio

2 parts DAVIDsTEA Zestfully Green tea

1 part Q Ginger beer

Fresh mint for garnish

Add wine, tea and ginger beer to a glass, stir gently. Garnish with fresh mint.

Dessert

Tip: Serve up a spicy sparkling fruit salad

Spicy fruit salad

3 cups mixed fruit washed (berries, pineapple and cantaloupe slices)

2 cups champagne

2 tbsps red hot sauce

2 tbsps honey

splash orange juice

Add washed fruit to a bowl. Whisk wet ingredients in a separate bowl, drizzle over fruit and toss.