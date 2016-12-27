Tips for a hit New Year’s celebration

With Christmas behind us, it’s time to look forward to New Year’s celebrations.
If you plan on ushering in 2017 by entertaining friends this weekend, trendsetter and style maven, Nicole Young helps us get our New Year off to a stylish start.
Decor
Tip: Mix monochromatic and metallic for instant elegance
Appetizer
Tip: Decide on a Ddecadent appetizer for everyone
Truffle Mushroom Custard
3-4 Tbsp melted coconut oil
12 ounces silken tofu, room temperature
1/2 tsp truffle salt
1/4 cup sauteed mushrooms (room temperature)
salt & pepper to taste
fresh chopped parsley for garnish
1. Add the tofu, mushrooms, seasonings and melted coconut oil to a blender. Blend on low until smooth.
2. Pour mixture into a jar or directly into serving cups.
4. Place in the fridge until fully chilled, at least an hour for the richest texture. For a softer, more melted texture you can serve only slightly chilled. Garnish with chopped parsley.
Cocktails
Tip: Work wine into your cocktails
Berry Cola Sparkler
2 parts chilled Banfi Rosa Regale
1 Part Q Kola
Fresh berry for garnish
Add Sparkling wine and Dry cola to glass, stir lightly. Garnish with fresh berry
Green & White Spritzer
2 parts chilled Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio
2 parts DAVIDsTEA Zestfully Green tea
1 part Q Ginger beer
Fresh mint for garnish
Add wine, tea and ginger beer to a glass, stir gently. Garnish with fresh mint.
Dessert
Tip: Serve up a spicy sparkling fruit salad
Spicy fruit salad
3 cups mixed fruit washed (berries, pineapple and cantaloupe slices)
2 cups champagne
2 tbsps red hot sauce
2 tbsps honey
splash orange juice
Add washed fruit to a bowl. Whisk wet ingredients in a separate bowl, drizzle over fruit and toss.