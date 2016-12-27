Carrie Fisher, ‘Star Wars’ actress, dead at 60

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has died days after suffering a “cardiac episode” on a plane to Los Angeles, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. She was 60 years old.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement released to People Magazine on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. ... Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers," Lourd said.

Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit "Shampoo" and was also an accomplished author who detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books.

She is survived by her daughter; brother, Todd Fisher; and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday when she suffered "cardiac arrest."

“(The Los Angeles Fire Department) responded to LAX Gate 74 for patient on inbound flight in cardiac arrest,” LAFD Spokesman Erik Scott told CNN Friday. “Paramedics standing by upon arrival provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported patient to local hospital.”

Multiple celebrities who were aboard the same flight later tweeted their concerns:

"I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs,” comedian Brad Gage said.

YouTube personality Anna Akana tweeted that the actress “stopped breathing” on the flight for some 10 minutes. She also thanked the doctor and nurse who came to Fisher’s aid.

Following news of Fisher's death on Tuesday, fans and loves ones shared their condolences on social media:

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

It has been a devastating year for celebrity deaths.

From musicians David Bowie to George Michael, who died on Christmas; beloved actors Florence Henderson and Alan Thicke;and women's basketball coach Pat Summitt, boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

In September, celebrity obituary writer Linnea Crowther said the total number of deaths had already surpassed years’ past, and there were still three months to go before 2016 ends.