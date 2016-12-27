New laws going into effect in 2017 in New York

NEW YORK — When the clock strikes midnight and the calendar flips to 2017, minimum wage will rise and a new set of laws will go into effect.

Here’s a round up of the changes coming in the new year:

Increase in minimum wage

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law in April to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. By New Year’s Eve, employees earning minimum wage will see a pay bump that will continue each year until it reaches the goal amount.

New York City workers part of a business with at least 11 employees will be paid $11 an hour. And for every year after, that hourly rate will rise $2 until it hits $15.

Employees in smaller businesses will see a minimum wage increase to $10.50, then $1.50 each year after.

In Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, minimum wage will rise to $10. It will increase $1 each year after.

For the rest of New York state, workers will see their minimum wage increase to $9.70 and another 70 cents every year after until it reaches $12.50. Then it will increase base on an index until it hits $15.

In fighting drug addition, easier access

People who need drug addiction treatment services or need emergency supply of medication will no longer need approval from their insurance company.

The cost of naloxone, the drug used to treat drug opiate overdoses, will be covered by insurance companies.

Breast cancer screening and treatment

More than 200 hospitals will be required to extend breast cancer screening times by at least four hours to help working women schedule an appointment.

New York City public employees will get four hours of leave to undergo their breast cancer screening each year.

A closer look at railroad crossings

Traffic control devices at rail grade crossings will be inspected more often to decrease crashes. Railroad companies will be fined for not reporting incidents.

City craft breweries can raise a glass to tax credits

Beer makers in New York City will be eligible for a beer production credit. The breweries will get 12 cents per gallon for the first 500,000 gallons of beer they produce, then 3.86 cents each for the next 15 million gallons made.

However, only breweries making fewer than 60 million gallons annually will be eligible for the credit.

Slowing down for emergency vehicles

Starting Jan. 17, fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers must slow down and change lanes when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, just like other, civilian drivers are required to do.

Tax credit extended for parents

Noncustodial parents who claim Earned Income Tax Credit has been permanently extended. The credit was set to expire on New Year’s Eve.

Tinted windows

State auto body shops are required to measure window tints before approving them on vehicles.

The law, signed by Cuomo in November, requires auto shops to see if the tinted windows let at least 70 percent of light into the vehicle.