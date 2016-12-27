Mom pulled over for DUI handed wine sippy cup to 5-year-old: police

GOSHEN, Ohio — An Ohio mother pulled over for driving erratically allegedly handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup of wine as police approached her car, WCPO reports.

According to court documents, a concerned citizen called police after seeing a car driving erratically in Loveland, Ohio, on Dec. 23.

That 911 caller said they’d seen a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb, the Associated Press reports.

Police soon saw it for themselves and pulled over the driver, identified as Elizabeth Floyd.

A breathalyzer revealed the 27-year-old had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit when she was pulled over — and she had a 5-year-old in the backseat.

Police said she admitted to handing the child a sippy cup of wine as the officer approached her window.

Floyd faces charges of endangering children and driving under the influence. She is free on bond after a weekend court appearance.