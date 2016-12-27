Man turns self in over deaths of mother, son found in Harlem apartment: source

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man has turned himself in to police in connection with the deaths of a mother and her 4-year-old son, whose bodies were found in their Harlem apartment the day after Christmas, a police source told PIX11 News.

Isaac Duran was being questioned by police at the 30th Precinct Thursday afternoon, the source said. It was not immediately known what relationship, if any, Duran has to the victims.

Felicia Barahona and her son Miguel Barahona were found dead on Monday in their apartment on West 153rd Street near Broadway.

The 36-year-old mother was found dead in the living room with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, police said. The child was found submerged in a bathtub.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News Barahona used to be a teacher at Clinton DeWitt High School in the Bronx.

She was accused in 2013 of having sex with a teenage student and, the source said, the 4-year-old who was found dead is believed to have been conceived from that relationship.

The medical examiner will determine the Barahonas’ cause of death.