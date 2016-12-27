Girl, 11, fatally struck by car in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A girl was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in the Bronx Tuesday.

The girl, 11, was trying to cross the street at the intersection of East 180th Street and Hughes Avenue about 11:45 a.m. when she was struck by a black Toyota Camry, police said.

When police arrived, she was lying in the roadway with trauma to her body.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, stayed at the scene.

No arrests have been made.