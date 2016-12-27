Gas masks, grenades and a bat: The best of TSA’s carry-on catches of 2016

Most travelers are well versed in the dos and don’ts of what to take on a plane, but some clearly didn’t get the memo. Here’s a look at some of the most outrageous items which never made it past the TSA’s X-ray machines this year.

Like the post-apocalyptic bullet-adorned gas mask above. Yes, gas masks are allowed in carry-on bags, but this scary thing is best left in the locker of your underground bunker.

Here are some of the others:

Only if you’re headed to a ‘Game of Thrones’ convention

Or these bladed dragon claws. Just give them to Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, before your next nonstop flight.

Quit horsing around

Or this oversized liquor bottle — with five dead, endangered seahorses inside of it. That’s a big no-no too.

Probably won’t need it in the air

This replica of the “Lucille” bat from “The Walking Dead” works much better in the hands of zombie fighters.

You’re not a Ninja Turtle

This sai, the weapon of choice of Raphael from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” is just fine in your checked luggage, not your carry-on bags.

And you’re not one of the X-Men

Floggers like these could be used by Wolverine to sharpen his claws, but even if he does, they belong in checked luggage.

Just a bad idea

Do everyone a favor and please don’t slow down the line by trying to sneak this fancy gold-plated inert grenade into the airport. Not even in your checked bag.

But this is OK

However, if you desperately need to convince grandma that you finally found someone, the TSA will allow you to bring this prop from the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” home with you.