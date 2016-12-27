Fistfight prompts false 911 calls of gunfire at Roosevelt Field Mall

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Authorities believe the chaotic atmosphere inside a New York mall following a fistfight prompted many 911 callers to falsely report gunfire.

Nassau County Police Department officials said on Monday no shots were actually fired.

Commissioner Thomas Krumpter tells the newspaper shoppers called 911 after reacting to a fight in the food court.

Officials say they received 70 calls at the Roosevelt Field mall in the Long Island village of Garden City, about 30 miles east of New York City.

They say seven people were treated for minor injuries. No arrests have been made.

A man was arrested in the same mall three days before Christmas last year when a gun he was holding during a robbery attempt fired as he struggled with a security guard.

A bystander was shot during that incident.