Cops seek attacker who slugged man in the face inside Brooklyn bar

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn – Cops are looking for a man who assaulted another inside a bar in Brooklyn, police said.

The individual punched a 29-year-old man in the face and hit him on the head with an unknown object at the Velvet Rope on Coney Island Avenue, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 17., according to police. The victim suffered cuts to the head and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Surveillance video provided by police shows the culprit during the violent exchange.

The attacker is described to be approximately 50 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches. He was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).