Bronx man, 39, identified as Christmas morning nightclub shooter

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — Authorities say a 39-year-old Bronx man with a pending attempted murder case fatally shot a nightclub owner with a 9 mm handgun on Christmas Day.

A complaint filed by Westchester County prosecutors says Errol Hillary shot Mansion nightclub co-owner O'Neil Bandoo in the stomach. He's charged with second-degree murder. Five other people were injured in the early-morning gunfire.

A spokesman for prosecutors says Tuesday Hillary is due back in court on Friday.

A representative for the Legal Aid Society says a lawyer who represented Hillary at his arraignment Monday has no comment.

A lawyer who represents Hillary in the attempted murder case says his client has pleaded not guilty. He had no further comment.

Bandoo's father told the Daily News Hillary opened fire after he was ejected from the club.