MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — A deadly crash prompted the closure of all northbound lanes on the Cross Bronx Expressway Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

A crash near Jerome Avenue was reported just after 6 a.m., police said.

There are believed to be multiple fatalities, but police did not immediately know how many. In addition to at least one death, there are multiple injuries.

All eastbound lanes were closed as of 7 a.m., and traffic is snarled in both directions.