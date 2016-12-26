Woman, child found dead in Harlem apartment

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman and child were found dead inside a Harlem apartment Monday morning, police said.

The call came in about 8:15 a.m. When officers arrived at the apartment on West 153rd Street near Broadway, they discovered the bodies.

The woman, 36, was found lifeless in the living room with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, police said. A 4-year-old boy, was found submerged in the bathtub, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

The relationship between the woman and child is being determined, a police spokeswoman said. Their identities have not been released pending notification of their family.

