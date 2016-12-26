Woman allegedly stabs black man in hate crime attack at Harlem subway stop

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman allegedly stabbed a man in a racially motivated attack on a Harlem subway late Sunday night, police said.

Officers arrested Stephanie Pazmino, 30, around 11 p.m. after she allegedly stabbed a man in his left arm and slashed him in the face with a two-inch knife on the No. 4 train, police said. She was charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Pazmino originally argued with the victim after he offered her his seat, police said. She turned him down and then sat next to her cousin.

“I don’t want to sit next to a black person,” she allegedly said to her cousin in Spanish.

The argument turned violent at 125th Street when the victim tried to get off the train, police said. He was transported to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

No identifying information is available for the victim.

Pazmino is currently awaiting arraignment.