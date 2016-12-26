Two stabbed in East Village; suspect in custody: police

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Two people were stabbed in the East Village on Monday morning, an FDNY spokesman said.

A man and a woman were stabbed shortly before 9 a.m. on Haven Plaza near Avenue C, police officials said. No identifying information is available for the two victims.

They were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are likely to survive, officials said. They’re both listed in stable condition.

The NYPD has the alleged culprit in custody, police said. No identifying information is available.

It is not yet clear what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Correction: A previous version of this story erroneously reported the stabbing occurred on Haven Avenue in Washington Heights. It occurred on Haven Plaza in the East Village. This story has been updated to reflect that change.