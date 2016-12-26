Power shutdown in midtown prompts service changes to several subway lines

MANHATTAN – A power shutdown in midtown Manhattan is prompting service changes to several subway lines Sunday night, according to the MTA.

Due to an electrical fire at 126 W. 53rd St., the MTA turned the power off on multiple midtown subway lines along Seventh Avenue. Hundreds of passengers are also being evacuated from trains.

The MTA says to allow additional travel time as crews work to restore power. For the latest transit updates, refer to http://www.mta.info.

Northbound trains terminate at Atlantic Av-Barclays Center.

Southbound trains are running on the line from 59 St-Columbus Circle to World Trade Center station.

trains are running on the line from Queens Plaza to Whitehall St in both directions and terminate.

tains are running on the line between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av and Queens Plaza then over the line between Court Square and Bergen St in both directions.

There is no service on the line between World Trade Center and Queens Plaza in both directions.

There is no service on the line between 21 St-Queensbridge and Jay St-MetroTech in both directions..

As an alternative, use and train service for service between Queens and Manhattan, as well as nearby 6 Av stations in Manhattan.

For service between Brooklyn and Manhattan, take train service instead to nearby station stops.

Expect delays in and trains service in both directions.

Allow additional travel time.