Man, 62, struck 6-year-old girl, pulled her hair while on NICE bus: police

ELMONT, N.Y. – A 62-year-old homeless man was arrested after picking a fight with a 6-year-old girl on a NICE bus Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened in Elmont, around 3:15 p.m.

While aboard the bus, Michael Oxios allegedly struck the child and then proceeded to scream profanities before hitting her again and pulled her hair, police said. The mother of the victim, who was also a passenger on the bus, called police who later arrived at 161 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to arrest Oxios, according to police.

The suspect resisted arrest, struggling with the officers, and at one point tried to remove an officer’s taser from his holster, police said. After the brief struggle, the cops placed Oxios under arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Oxios was charged with robbery attempt, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. He will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.