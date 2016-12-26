Kwanzaa’s 50th celebration begins with focus on unity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is the start of the week long cultural celebration of Kwanzaa.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa which focuses on seven main principles.

Today’s principle is UMOJA which means UNITY. Music and dance performances are also a big part of the Kwanzaa Celebrations.

Joining us this morning is drummer, Amos Gabia, a teacher at the Third Street Music School.

For Tickets to Alvin Ailey Performances thru Dec. 31 at New York City Center: http://www.alvinailey.org

For Information Dance & Fitness Classes for everyone:: http://www.aileyextension.com

Amos Kwaku Gabia – West African Drummer: Facebook.com/ekomefemo