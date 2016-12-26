Flames shoot into sky from Kips Bay apartment fire

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — Firefighters are on the scene of a rooftop apartment fire in Kips Bay.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m., in a three-story building located at 122 Lexington Ave. It quickly grew to a second-alarm fire.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof into the sky over Kips Bay.

In a video uploaded to Periscope, debris could be seen falling from the burning roof.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.