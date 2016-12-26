Culinary king David Burke shares brunch recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brunch is the Best of both worlds. Whether you're in the mood for sweet or savory.

Tavern 62 by David Burke s a new eatery on the Upper East Side that serves it all up.

This morning the culinary king, is here to make the ultimate brunch for us.

Pastrami Salmon w. Herb Pancakes

Courtesy of Chef David Burke, Culinary Partner, ESquared Hospitality

Pastrami Salmon

Ingredients

1 side salmon, about 2 to 2 ½ pounds, skin and bones removed

1 cup coarse of Kosher salt

½ cup sugar

2 bunches fresh coriander

1 bunch fresh, Italian parsley

½ pound shallot, peeled

½ cup molasses

2 tsp cayenne pepper

5 bay leaves

4 tbs paprika

4 tbs ground coriander seed

4 tbs fresh ground black pepper

4 ts cracked pepper

Preparation

1. Place salmon on platter. Combine salt and sugar. Mix well and coat both sides of salmon with salt mixture

2. Combine coriander, parsley, and shallots in food processor and puree

3. Coat both sides of salmon with puree

4. Refridgerate salmon for two to three days

5. Scrape marinade from fish and discard

6. Dry fish with paper towels

7. Combine molasses, cayenne pepper and bay leaves in sauce pan. Bring to a boil and simmer for one minute

8. Allow molasses mixture to cool and using a brunch, paint fish on both sides with molasses mixture

9. Sprinkle paprika, coriander, ground black pepper, and cracked pepper on both sides of fish. Refrigerate salmon overnight.

10. To serve: Cut pastrami salmon into thin slices on the bias, or diagonally, and serve as desired

Herb pancakes recipe

Ingredients

3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1⁄4 tsp baking powder

1⁄2 tsp salt

1⁄2 cup milk

3 tbs butter, melted

1 egg

1 ½ tsp fresh chives, minced

1 ½ tsp fresh tarragon, chopped

1 ½ tsp fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation

1. Add flour,baking powder and salt into bowl and mix.

2. Add milk, melted butter, egg and fresh herbs and mix until smooth.

3. Heat pan or griddle and pour batter into individual rounds (about half the size of regular pancakes), working in batches.

4. Cook until golden brown on each side (about 2 minutes) and transfer to serving platter.

5. Repeat as necessary.

6. Top pancakes with pastrami salmon.

Peanut Butter French Toast Waffle with Brandied Fruit Syrup

French Toast Waffle Ingredients

2 tbs peanut butter

4 slices white or wheat bread

2 servings waffle mix

4 eggs

½ tsp cinnamon

1 cup milk

Powdered sugar

Whipped cream

Edible flecks of Gold and/or silver leaf

Shaved chocolate (milk or dark)

Preparation

1. Make a peanut butter sandwich

2. Dip the sandwich in standard French toast batter until well coated

3. Put the sandwich into a heated waffle maker and close. Once cooked and golden brown, remove and transfer to serving area

4. Top the waffle with the heated maple syrup (see recipe), whipped cream, powdered sugar, gold flecks and shaved chocolate

Brandied Fruit Syrup Ingredients

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup grape jelly

½ cup orange juice

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 sliced strawberries

6 red grapes cut in half

1 banana diced

Preparation

1. In a sauce pan, heat the maple syrup and jelly

2. Once hot, add diced bananas, strawberries and grapes and bring to a boil

3. Remove from heat