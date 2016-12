ELZIABETH, N.J. — Chaos broke out at the Jersey Gardens Mall on Monday evening as police responded to a report of a shooting in the mall.

Police confirmed they are responding to reports of a shooting in the mall about 5 p.m. It’s unclear if any shots were fired at Jersey Gardens Mall.

Panicked shoppers could be seen rushing to the nearby exit.

The area around the

This is a developing story; check back for more information.