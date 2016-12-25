WATCH: ‘A Wonderama Christmas Special’

“Wonderama,” the enduring and iconic studio- audience participation show that entertained families for over four decades, marks its triumphant comeback to television with an “A Wonderama Christmas Special” on PIX11 airing Sunday, Dec. 25, at 6 p.m.

The special can also be viewed on PIX11.com started at 7 p.m. Sunday, and may also be screened on the PIX11 channel on Roku, Apple TV, Android Fire TV and Android TV.

The special installment of the series precedes the show’s national rollout beginning on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Hosted by David Osmond, a member of the beloved and highly entertaining Osmond Family, the “Wonderama Christmas Special” offers a sneak peek into what viewers can expect from the new “Wonderama” as David gathers with all of his families: his cool new “Wonderama” family featuring DJ’s Coco and Breezy: his wife and children; and special appearances by his aunt and uncle – Marie and Donny Osmond – as they ring in the holidays in style.

Viewers tuning in will be treated to surprise guests, original music, updated holiday favorites and plenty of yuletide cheer. “Wonderama’s” comeback season, premiering nationally in 13 major metro markets, features a new look, a new host and an exciting array of guests and segments.

The show is poised to deliver a dynamic family entertainment experience that’s fun, exciting, interactive and informative. “Wonderama” combines the best elements of the original – games, celebrities, music, prizes and an interactive studio audience. Fans of the original may recall the popular “Snake in a Can” game alongside new show elements including “Wonder-mojis,” “Cool Science” and “DJ Dance Emergency” featuring DJs Coco and Breezy, whose energetic style and cutting- edge playlists further lend to the show’s upbeat atmosphere.

The original “Wonderama”(and its successor, “Kids Are People Too”) remains one of the longest-running family television programs in history. The show gave America its first broadcast glimpse of The Jackson 5, hosted Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s famous Marble Battle and introduced families across the nation to wonders big and small, from music sensations like Elton John, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Abba and Roger Daltry to world-class celebrities including Evel Knievel, Billy Crystal, Jodie Foster, Jerry Lewis, and David Cassidy.

