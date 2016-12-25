Rapper Troy Ave shot while going to visit family in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Rapper Troy Ave was shot in Brooklyn on Christmas Day.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of E. 91st Street and Linden Boulevard in the Brownsville section of the borough.

The Brooklyn-born performer, whose real name is Roland Collins, was grazed in the head and shot in the arm, sources tell PIX11.

Police say the rapper took himself to Brookdale Hospital. He abandoned his Maserati down the block from the hospital.

His condition was not immediately clear.

"Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again ... on Christmas," his lawyer Scott Leemon said in a statement Sunday. "Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life."

Troy Ave made headlines in May following a deadly shooting at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza. He was charged with attempted murder for his alleged role in a gunfight that left his friend dead.

He is now suing the venue for poor security.

The rapper was shot in the leg during the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.