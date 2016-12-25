Popular app can lead to Holiday weight loss success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holiday Dieting?! Yes! Here's a novel idea: rather than packing on the pounds this holiday, how about keeping them off in the first place?

A heavily downloaded app is proving to be the new way to harness science, coaching and food logging all in one winning approach to weight loss.

Elaine Bernardi, a mom of three, found herself diagnosed with metabolic disorder and unable to hold weight loss from the popular diet programs.

Then she tried Noom.com. A personal weight loss coach coupled with education and a group of fellow 'losers' has brought her to new lows, and she's keeping it off.

Artem Petakov is one of the founders of Noom.com. He's a former Google guy, who used published scientific results coupled with Artificial Intelligence to spur people on to success.

The app tracks your physical activity as well as what you eat and creates intensive courses designed to not only help you lose weight, but keep the weight off.

