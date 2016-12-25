New video shows pair connected to Queens cell phone store robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. — New video released Sunday shows two men connected to a series of cell phone store robberies that occurred in several Queens neighborhoods starting in November. Police are searching for the men.

The new video shows the two alleged robbers near the last store they robbed on Dec. 21, a Sprint store near Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona. They flashed a gun and allegedly forced two employees and two customers to the back of the store, where they bound the employees with tape, police said. The pair then snatched merchandise and receipts. In total, they stole 218 electronic devices, including iPhones, iPads and Samsung phones and tablets, according to police. They also took $800 total in cash, and various amounts from the employees: $700 from one customer, $400 from another and $30 from an employee. The two men then ran from the store in an unknown direction. The victims refused medical help when authorities arrived.

The pair began their string of robberies on Nov. 20 when they entered a Sprint store on Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside just after noon. They allegedly approached an employee, flashed a gun and demanded cash and merchandise, police said. The employee complied and the two men then took 45 iPhones and $3,500 before fleeing the store and running north on 47th Street. No one was injured, police said.

Then on Dec. 3 around 5 p.m., the two went into a T-Mobile store near Queens Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Elmhurst. The pair again displayed a gun, and demanded that everyone move to the back of the store, according to police. The men then allegedly took $600 worth of unspecified store property and ran from the store in an unknown direction. An employee then tried to chase the men, but one of them fired the gun at the employee, police said. No one was injured.

The men are described as follows:

The first is approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall, and has a Caesar style haircut. At the time of the second incident, he was seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and tan gloves. He weighs approximately 200 pounds.

The second is approximately 6-feet 2-inches tall and around 250 pounds and has dread locks. At the time of the second incident, he was seen wearing a brown coat, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tan shoes and a tan shirt over his face.

They can be seen in the video above, taken in a store near where the Dec. 21 incident took place. The video was obtained by police and released to the public.