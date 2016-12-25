Man fatally shot in front of East Flatbush deli

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting in front of a Brooklyn deli.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in front of 1083 Utica Ave., in the East Flatbush section of the borough.

Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

