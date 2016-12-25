Miss the WPIX Yule Log? Watch here

Man fatally shot in front of East Flatbush deli

Posted 4:10 PM, December 25, 2016, by , Updated at 04:14PM, December 25, 2016
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Flatbush on Christmas. (Google Maps)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting in front of a Brooklyn deli.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in front of 1083 Utica Ave., in the East Flatbush section of the borough.

Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

