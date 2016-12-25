Former Wham! singer George Michael dead at 53: Publicist

NEW YORK — British pop singer George Michael passed away on Christmas, his publicist said.

Michael, who launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s, died peacefully in his home his publicist said in a statement to BBC.

The singer launched a solo career following his time with the popular group. He sold more than 100 million albums throughout his four-decade career.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time,” the statement read.

No other details were immediately available about his death.

He was 53 years old.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.