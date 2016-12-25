Brooklyn family celebrates Hannukah, Christmas as holidays fall together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Church music is playing as Linda Douglas prepares her traditional Christmas dinner for her husband and children and grandchildren.

This year, for the first time in almost 40 years, they'll also be lighting the menorah at sundown.

This family is what is called a dual faith family: she is Catholic and her husband, Jeff, is Jewish.

"Growing up here in Brooklyn, I always had Catholic friends and I would go to Midnight Mass," Jeff Douglas told PIX11. "Hanukkah was always kind of a separate from that so having them coincide this year makes both of them special."

Linda added, "Jesus was a Jew so we as Catholics our tradition started there so there's a nice continuity there."

Near the Christmas wreath on the front door is a mezuzah.

This dual faith family actually attends both Saint Boniface Roman Catholic Church in downtown Brooklyn and congregation Mount Sinai in Brooklyn Heights.

"I go every week and my husband like to go with me," Linda said. "And he's made to feel very welcome."

So after the dinner of lasagna and rib roast, it was time for lighting a candle for the second night of Hanukkah and saying prayers in both Hebrew and English with their grandson.