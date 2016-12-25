At least 2 killed in Mount Vernon club shooting: reports

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — At least two people were killed and several others were shot early Sunday morning at a club in Mount Vernon, according to several local news reports. A suspect is reportedly in custody.

The shooting apparently occurred at a party at The Mansion Nightclub on North Third Avenue, according to News12 Westchester.

Sources told News12 that the club owner kicked out several patrons, leading to shots being fired.

It’s thought that the club owner was killed, and possibly four or five others were hit by gunfire, according to News12 reports.

PIX11 News has reached out to Mount Vernon police for confirmation.

