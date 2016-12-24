Woman, 77, dead after crashing car into Long Island mall

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. — Police say a 77-year-old woman has died after she suffered a medical emergency and crashed her car into a mall on Long Island.

It happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

Suffolk County police say Margherita Giaquinto was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot when she apparently suffered a medical emergency.

They say she struck a pole and then hit the building.

Giaquinto was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.