North Shore Animal League offers $50 fee for Christmas Eve adoptions

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — The first 75 approved adopters will only pay $50 for a new furry friend when they visit the North Shore Animal League on Christmas Eve.

Those looking to adopt a pup or kitten just in time for Christmas will only pay $50 if they’re one of the first 75 approved adopters to visit the adoption center between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the North Shore Animal League website.

More Christmas joy will be provided when Santa visits the shelter to greet visitors from 9 a.m. until noon to take photos.

Free hot chocolate and candy canes will also be available, as will activities for kids.

Additional spay or neuter fees may apply.